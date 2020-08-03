BSNL Launches Rs 147 Prepaid Plan to Mark 74th Independence Day

State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limiter (BSNL) on Monday, 3 August, launched a new Rs 147 prepaid recharge to mark India’s 74th Independence Day.

The Rs 147 plan comes with a validity of 30 days, offers unlimited local and STD voice calls with a fair usage policy limit of 250 minutes. The calling benefits are also extended on the MTNL network .

BSNL customers can recharge their phones with the Rs 147 prepaid plan by sending an SMS message to STV COMBO147 to 123. The plan can also be activated through BSNL website.

The telco has extended the validity of the Rs 247 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans with additional 6 and 74 days respectively. BSNL has bundled an Eros Now subscription with the Rs 247 and Rs 429 prepaid plan.

BSNL has also withdrawn the following prepaid plans:

Rs 78, Rs 551, Rs249, and Rs 447, Rs 144, Rs 792, and Rs 1,584 Patanjali prepaid plans.