BSNL Launches Rs 147 Prepaid Plan to Mark 74th Independence Day
The Rs 147 plan comes with a validity of 30 days, offers unlimited local and STD voice calls with a of 250 minutes.
State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limiter (BSNL) on Monday, 3 August, launched a new Rs 147 prepaid recharge to mark India’s 74th Independence Day.
The Rs 147 plan comes with a validity of 30 days, offers unlimited local and STD voice calls with a fair usage policy limit of 250 minutes. The calling benefits are also extended on the MTNL network .
BSNL customers can recharge their phones with the Rs 147 prepaid plan by sending an SMS message to STV COMBO147 to 123. The plan can also be activated through BSNL website.
The telco has extended the validity of the Rs 247 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans with additional 6 and 74 days respectively. BSNL has bundled an Eros Now subscription with the Rs 247 and Rs 429 prepaid plan.
BSNL has also withdrawn the following prepaid plans:
Rs 78, Rs 551, Rs249, and Rs 447, Rs 144, Rs 792, and Rs 1,584 Patanjali prepaid plans.
The telco has also extended the BSNL Rs 600 Bharat Fiber broadband plan to 27 October. The plan was earlier only available till 27 July.
The broadband plan offers 300 GB of 40 mbps high-speed browsing along with unlimited voice calling services. After exceeding the data limit, browsing speeds are reduced to 2 mbps. The plan is only available in the Odisha telecom circle as of now.
The telco has recently also extended its Rs 777 broadband plan till September 2020. The plan offers BSNL Fibre customers broadband speed up to 50Mbps with a fair usage policy of 500 GB. The plan also includes unlimited data download, unlimited local and STD voice calls. The validity of the plan is 30 days.
