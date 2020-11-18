BSNL Giving Away Free SIM Cards in Promotion Offer, Check Details
BSNL customers can avail the offer between 14-28 November at any BSNL Mobile store.
State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limiter (BSNL) on Sunday, 15 November, announced that it is going to give away free SIM cards as part of a promotion offer, which normally costs Rs 20, reported India Today.
BSNL customers can avail the offer between 14-28 November and the SIM card will be given free when they make a First Recharge (FRC) of a minimum of Rs 100 at the store.
BSNL is reportedly planning to remove its existing Rs 99, Rs 225, Rs 325, Rs 799 and Rs 1,125 post plans and replace them with new ones strand 1 December.
BSNL will be introducing a new Rs 798 postpaid plan across all telco circles. The plan will offer 50 GB data and a rollover facility upto 150GB. The plan will offer 100 SMS per day and will also provided two family add-on connection.
The existing Rs 199 postpaid plan will be revised to offer 25GB monthly data, data rollover facility of 75GB, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited on-net voice calling with 300 minutes of off-net calling.
