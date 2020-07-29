BSNL Extends Rs 600 Fibre Plan till October, Check Details Below

State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday, 28 July, extended the BSNL Rs 600 Bharat Fiber broadband plan to 27 October The plan was earlier only available only till 27 July.

The broadband plan offers 300 GB of 40 mbps high-speed browsing along with unlimited voice calling services. After exceeding the data limit, browsing speeds are reduced to 2 mbps. The plan is only available in the Odisha telecom circle as of now.

The telco has recently also extended its Rs 777 broadband plan till September 2020. The plan offers BSNL Fibre customers broadband speed up to 50Mbps with a fair usage policy of 500 GB. The plan also includes unlimited data download, unlimited local and STD voice calls. The validity of the plan is 30 days.