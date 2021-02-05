BSNL to Provide Unlimited Voice Calling with Rs 199 Postpaid Plan
The revised plan of Rs 199 now provides unlimited off-net and on-net voice call without any FUP.
State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of India’s largest telecom service providers. It has updated the validity of its postpaid plan of Rs 199.
The revised plan of Rs 199 provides unlimited off-net and on-net voice call without any fair usage policy (FUP). Earlier the same plan would offer 300 minutes of off-net voice calls, as per a report by the Indian Express. The new policy is effective from 1 February 2021.
The new plan offers free voice calling facility with GSM postpaid mobile services to landline, all BSNL mobile numbers and other operators’ mobile numbers, without any activation fee for the call forwarding facility.
This information was tweeted by BSNL Chennai’s twitter handle on Thursday, 4 February. This plan is available in Tamil Nadu Circle.
The updated plan also offers 25GB internet data per month and 100 SMS per day.
Few days ago, BSNL also extended the validity of its annual prepaid plans of Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,399 as a part of its Republic Day Offer.
It was providing additional 21 days validity for Rs 1,999 plan. Instead of 365 days, it can be used for 386 days. For Rs 2,399 plan, BSNL was offering additional validity of 72 days. It can be used for 437 days instead of 365 days.
