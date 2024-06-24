BMW CE 04 Launch Date in India: Features, Price & Specs of This Electric Scooter

BMW CE 04 Launch Date in India: After dominating the automobile markets with fuel-powered engines in four-wheelers, the German carmaker BMW is all set to launch an electric scooter BMW CE 04 in India on 24 July 2024. Although, the company has kept most of the features and specifications of this two wheeler under wraps, it is anticipated to run on impressive alloy wheels, flaunt a single seating arrangement, and arrive noticeable size and styling that makes it different from average electric scooters.
According to several online reports, the forthcoming BMW CE 04 electric scooter is expected to be priced between Rs 10 to 14 lakhs (ex-showroom), which makes it one of the expensive electric two-wheelers in India. Let us read in detail below about the launch date, features, specifications, and price of BMW CE 04 in India.
BMW CE 04 Launch Date in India
The electric scooter BMW CE 04 will be launched in India on Wednesday, 24 July 2024.
BMW CE 04 Price in India
The exact pricing details of BMW CE 04 are yet to be revealed by the company. However, according to reports, it is anticipated that the electric scooter BMW CE 04 will be sold at a price of Rs 10 to 14 lakhs (ex-showroom).
BMW CE 04 in India: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Following is the list of expected features and specifications of the upcoming BMW CE 04 in India.
A 10.2-inch TFT with smartphone connectivity.
The electric scooter weighs around 231kg.
A USB C charging port.
Three modes of operation, including eco, rain, and ride0.
Anti-lock braking systems (ABS) for extra safety.
A 15kW, permanent magnet, liquid-cooled synchronous electric motor linked to an 8.9kWh.
Telescopic front forks and rear monoshock.
The brakes are composed of 265mm front discs and a single 265mm rear unit.
15-inch wheels wrapped in a 120/70 front and a 160/60 rear tyre.
Traction control system.
Bluetooth-enabled TFT display.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the BMW CE 04 electric scooter.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)