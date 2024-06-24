BMW CE 04 Launch Date in India: Features, Price & Specs of This Electric Scooter

BMW CE 04 Launch Date in India: After dominating the automobile markets with fuel-powered engines in four-wheelers, the German carmaker BMW is all set to launch an electric scooter BMW CE 04 in India on 24 July 2024. Although, the company has kept most of the features and specifications of this two wheeler under wraps, it is anticipated to run on impressive alloy wheels, flaunt a single seating arrangement, and arrive noticeable size and styling that makes it different from average electric scooters.

According to several online reports, the forthcoming BMW CE 04 electric scooter is expected to be priced between Rs 10 to 14 lakhs (ex-showroom), which makes it one of the expensive electric two-wheelers in India. Let us read in detail below about the launch date, features, specifications, and price of BMW CE 04 in India.