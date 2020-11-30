Black Friday Deals: Check Deals on Headphones, Phones, VPNs & More
Majority of deals won’t directly ship across so you’ll need to rely on a friend, relative, or a third-party service.
If you are eyeing some products on US shopping sites, the Black Friday Sale, which started on Friday, 29 November, and Cyber Monday are the days to get the best deals. The Monday after Black Friday is known as Cyber Monday, when retailers and sites offer the biggest discounts on electronics and subscriptions.
Most of these deals won't directly ship across so you'll need to rely on a friend or a relative, or use a third-party shipping service.
How to Ship Products to India?
There are chances that you’ll find many retailers who don’t ship the products. In that scenario, you can always make use of third party service providers who can ship the products for you. There are companies like Viabox and Shop and Ship that offer such services and are reliable.
Given the international travel and transit restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s best to reach out to the shipping company whose service you are planning to use and confirm if they are shipping to India.
The moment you make the purchase and the product reaches your account, these companies will ship the product to your local address in India.
Cyber Monday: Check Deals on Headphones, Phones and Subscriptions
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
This flagship phone is being sold at a reduced cost of $949 on Amazon.com. It is available in four colour variants namely, Black, Blue, Grey and Pink.
Apple iPhone 11
Apple's last year flagship iPhone 11 is available at as low as $599. It brings A13 Bionic chipset, 6.1-inch display and improved cameras.
Google Pixel 4
The Pixel 4 can be bought at almost $150 cheaper than the company's new Pixel 5.
Samsung Galaxy A71
Samsung's mid-ranger Galaxy A71 is being sold at $560 on Amazon. It gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 64-megapixel rear camera and 4500mAh battery unit.
OnePlus 8 Pro
If you are looking for an Android phone with flagship features at a much affordable price then, OnePlus 8 Pro is the deal for you. It is available at a discount of $200 from its original price.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones ($199 (roughly Rs. 14,800))
The popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are down to $199 (roughly Rs 14,800) during Cyber Monday 2020 promotional sales on Amazon US. This price is lower that the festive season sales on Amazon India.
However, this deal is only worth it if you get someone to bring it along, or find a cheaper deal with a third-party shipping service.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet ($60 (roughly Rs. 4,400))
Amazon is selling the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet with a rugged case at a discounted price of $60 (roughly Rs 4,400) during its Black Friday 2020 sale this weekend.
Amazon claims it will replace the tablet if it breaks, but you'll have to be in the US to claim that 2-year guarantee.
Bundled with the offer is a 1 year of Amazon Kids+ subscription which includes apps, games, books, videos, and other educational content.
Nord VPN Two Year Subscription
If you're not looking to buy physical products during on Cyber Monday, there are fresh decent deals on digital services including VPN subscriptions that may appeal to you.
Nord VPN is offering a deal on its two-year VPN subscription plan along with three months of free access. You'll end up paying $89 ( around Rs 6,600) for a 2 year subscription which normally costs $286.80 (around Rs 21,000)
With a premium VPN subscription, you can enjoy browse more safely on the internet, protect your privacy, mask your IP address and best of all, have instant and secure access to streaming websites worldwide.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.