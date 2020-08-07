Cops Deployed Non-Compliant Chinese Drones At Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan

At the ‘Ram Temple bhoomi pujan’ held at Ayodhya on 5 August, the police are learnt to have deployed Chinese-manufactured surveillance drones which do not have permission to fly from the DGCA.

DJI system’s Phantom drones were used as part of the security and surveillance arrangements, The Quint has learnt.

Commercial drones manufactured by DJI, a Chinese company which controls over 70 percent of the global market share, do not possess the “No Permission No Take-Off” (NPNT) compliance needed from the Directorate General of Civil Aviaton (DGCA) to operate drones in India.

Police said that using drones were important and needed at the high profile VIP event attended by Prime Minister Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat among other diginitaries.