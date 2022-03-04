Automakers Around the World Suspend Operations in Russia Over Ukraine Crisis

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp said it will halt production at its Russian factory from Friday indefinitely due to supply chain disruptions. Toyota imports into the country have also stopped.

Honda has suspended shipments of automobiles to Russia, while Mazda is also planning to halt exports of auto parts to its factory in the country, company officials told Kyodo on Wednesday.

"Like everyone around the world, Toyota is watching the ongoing developments in Ukraine with great concern for the safety of people of Ukraine and hopes for a safe return to peace as soon as possible," Toyota said in a statement.

Its factory in St Petersburg, Russia, which can make 1,00,000 vehicles in a year, manufactures the RAV4 sport utility vehicle and the Camry sedan. It employs around 2,600 people, according to AFP.