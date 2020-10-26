Apple Supply Partner to Start Production in India Soon: Report

Apple’s Taiwan based cable and connect maker, Chen UPI Precision Industry, will start mass production from its new plant in India later this year, reported The Indian Express.

Apple’s major assembly partners, Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp, have also set up either a subsidiary or an iPhone Assembly plant in India, singling a sign the tech giants increasing presence in India.

Apple supplier Foxconn is reportedly set to invest 1 billion dollars in India to expand a factory in the southern part of the country, possibly its facility in Sriperumbudur (Chennai), where the Taiwanese contract manufacturer assembles Apple iPhones.