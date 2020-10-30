Apple One Subscription India Launch Date Confirmed, Check Plans
Apple One, a subscription bundle will be launching on Friday, 30 October. The subscription bundles all of Apples services under a single plan to offer customers a chance to experience Apple’s other services as well.
The company last month announced the new subscription model which is the easiest way to get all of the company's subscription services in one simple plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and iCloud.
Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have. With this customers will receive only one invoice each month, and they can easily change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time.
''With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favourite devices with one simple subscription,'' Eddy Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services said in a statement.
Another advantage of this kind of subscription plan is that users get to save some money on multiple subscriptions. According to Apple, Apple One will save users Rs 177 per month for the individual plan and Rs 200 per month for the family plan.
List of Apple One Subscription Plans and Prices
- Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for Rs 195 per month.
- Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for Rs 365 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.
- Premier, where available, includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage and can be shared among up to six family members. This plan is available in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US) only.
The Premier tier plan will not be available to Indian users right now. The company might introduce it at a later date.
