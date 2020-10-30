Apple One Subscription India Launch Date Confirmed, Check Plans

Apple One, a subscription bundle will be launching on Friday, 30 October. The subscription bundles all of Apples services under a single plan to offer customers a chance to experience Apple’s other services as well.

The company last month announced the new subscription model which is the easiest way to get all of the company's subscription services in one simple plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and iCloud.

Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have. With this customers will receive only one invoice each month, and they can easily change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time.

''With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favourite devices with one simple subscription,'' Eddy Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services said in a statement.