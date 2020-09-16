Apple One Subscriptions to Start at Rs 195 For Indian Users
Apple One offers access to multiple Apple services in a single subscription pack.
Apple has announced its new Apple One subscription where it’s bundling its services under a single plan to offer customers a chance to experience Apple’s other services as well.
India will be amongst the first countries to receive the Apple One subscriptions.
The individual plan with cost Rs 195 per month which will allow access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage.
Apple has also said that it will offer a 30-day trial period for people who do not have any Apple services subscribed.
There is also a Family plan that offers the same services but extra iCloud storage of 200GB. This plan can be shared with up to 6 family members. The Family plan will cost users Rs 365 per month.
The Premier tier plan will not be available to Indian users right now. The company might introduce it at a later date. It bundles Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ with the above-mentioned services and 2TB of iCloud storage.
This plan is available in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US) only.
Another advantage of this kind of subscription plan is that users get to save some money on multiple subscriptions. According to Apple, Apple One will save users Rs. 177 per month for the individual plan and Rs. 200 per month for the family plan.
