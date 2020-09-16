Apple One Subscriptions to Start at Rs 195 For Indian Users

Apple has announced its new Apple One subscription where it’s bundling its services under a single plan to offer customers a chance to experience Apple’s other services as well.

India will be amongst the first countries to receive the Apple One subscriptions.

The individual plan with cost Rs 195 per month which will allow access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage.

Apple has also said that it will offer a 30-day trial period for people who do not have any Apple services subscribed.