Apple iPhone 12 Mini to Charge Slower than Other Variants: Report 

Apple’s iPhone 12 mini will charge slower when charged with the company’s new MagSafe charger compared to other iPhone 12 variants, according to a report by MacRumors.

According to the report, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max will all get charging speeds upto 15W over MagSafe but iPhone 12 will be limited to 12W of charging. However, the smaller output is still comparatively faster when you charge iPhone 12 with any other Qi wireless charger.

Apple officially introduced MagSafe in iPhone 12 series phones, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.

The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a cinch. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W.