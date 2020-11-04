Apple iPhone 12 Mini to Charge Slower than Other Variants: Report
The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max will all get charging speeds up to 15W over MagSafe.
Apple’s iPhone 12 mini will charge slower when charged with the company’s new MagSafe charger compared to other iPhone 12 variants, according to a report by MacRumors.
According to the report, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max will all get charging speeds upto 15W over MagSafe but iPhone 12 will be limited to 12W of charging. However, the smaller output is still comparatively faster when you charge iPhone 12 with any other Qi wireless charger.
Apple officially introduced MagSafe in iPhone 12 series phones, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.
The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a cinch. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W.
The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.
The magnetic alignment experience only applies to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, according to Apple.
The new Apple iPhone 12 Mini is a 5.4-inch device and is touted to be the most compact 5G device in the market.
There is no Touch ID on the device which means the only way to unlock it is through Face ID. The Mini also users the flagship A14 Bionic chipset.
As for the camera, the rear houses the same 12+12-megapixel camera setup as the iPhone 12 and it seems to have improved the low light performance as well.
The phone also carries the IP68 water-resistance rating and will be available in 5 colour options.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.