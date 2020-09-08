Apple Confirms 15 September as Launch Date for 2020 Big Event
The company announced the fall event where it will showcase the next generation of iPhones and other devices.
Putting all rumours and leaks by so-called industry insiders to rest, Apple on Tuesday, 8 September announced its next big launch event on 15 September.
The company sent invites to select media, announcing the fall event where it will showcase the next generation of iPhones and other devices.
“Time flies. Please join us for a special Apple Event from Apple Park. Watch it online at apple.com. September 15, 2020, 10 a.m. PDT,” the invite read.
Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series which may include two premium variants.
The iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as presently seen on iPad Pro.
The rear camera module on the device is likely to house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.
All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed.
According to TechCrunch, the 15 September event will certainly feature the new Apple Watch. Apple may introduce iPhone 12 with magnetic positioning that will move the phone automatically to the optimal position on the charging pad.
