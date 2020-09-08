Apple Confirms 15 September as Launch Date for 2020 Big Event

Putting all rumours and leaks by so-called industry insiders to rest, Apple on Tuesday, 8 September announced its next big launch event on 15 September.

The company sent invites to select media, announcing the fall event where it will showcase the next generation of iPhones and other devices.

“Time flies. Please join us for a special Apple Event from Apple Park. Watch it online at apple.com. September 15, 2020, 10 a.m. PDT,” the invite read.