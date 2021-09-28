Amid Backlash, Facebook Says It'll 'Pause' Work on Instagram Kids: What's Next?

Amid backlash from child advocates and policymakers across the globe, Facebook has temporarily shelved the controversial Instagram 'Kids' app, aimed for children between the ages of 10 and 12.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, however, wants critics to know that the break in the app’s development is not “an acknowledgement that the project is a bad idea."

"While we believe building 'Instagram Kids' is the right thing to do, Instagram, and its parent company Facebook, will re-evaluate the project at a later date. In the interim, Instagram will continue to focus on teen safety and expanding parental supervision features for teens," the company said in a statement.