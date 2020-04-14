Airtel, Vodafone, and Jio Prepaid Plans Under Rs 200 With Benefits
The rising competition in the telecom sector has lowered the prices of prepaid plans and has given a variety of plans for different users under Rs 200. Telecom giants Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have introduced plans according to the usage of different users. This includes people who are aggressive internet users as well as people who use more talk time.
Therefore, we have compiled a list of plans under Rs 200 provided by telecom giants Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodaphone including the benefit under those plans.
Airtel
Airtel is providing three different prepaid plans under Rs 200, at Rs 98, Rs 149 and Rs 179. In the lowest plan among the three which costs Rs 98, a total of 6 GB internet data for a duration of 28 days is provided. In the Rs 149 plan, the user will get 2 GB data per day with unlimited calls on all networks and 300 free sms. Lastly, in Rs 179 plan, the user will get the same benefit as Rs 149 plan. However, it also includes a life insurance cover of Rs 2 Lakhs from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.
Vodafone
Vodafone is providing three prepaid plans under Rs 200, at Rs Rs 199, Rs 149 and Rs 129. In Rs 129 plan, the user will get a total of 2 GB data which will be valid for 24 days, whereas in the Rs 149 plan the user will get the same benefit though they can avail the benefits for 28 days. Lastly, in Rs 199 plan, the user will get 1GB data per day, unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMSes per day, with a validity of 24 days and a free subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5.
Reliance Jio
Among all the three telecom operators, Jio is providing the best internet prepaid plans. Jio is providing three plans under Rs 200, which includes plans costing Rs 199, Rs 149, Rs 129. In Rs 199 plan, Jio is providing 1.5GB data per day, Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1,000 minutes and 100 SMSes under a validity of 28 days. Whereas, the Rs 149 plan includes 1GB data per day, Jio to Jio Unlimited calls, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 300 minutes and 100 SMSes per day and it is also valid for 28 days. Lastly, the Rs 129 plan offers a total of 2GB data, Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes and a total of 300 SMS for a duration of 28 days.
