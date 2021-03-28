Airtel Successfully Tested 5G In India & We Can’t Be More Excited

For 25 years now, Airtel has been empowering Indians with its customer-centric technologies and innovations. The telco has played a key role in bringing about a digital and telecom revolution in the country. Now, as Airtel gears up to launch 5G in India, things are only going to get a lot more exciting because the future of the Internet and everything else is going to change forever.

Bringing 5G to India

In January, Airtel became the first Indian telco to successfully demonstrate Live 5G over a commercial network in Hyderabad, proving that its 5G service is going to be a massive breakthrough. It will completely change the way devices connect to the Internet, and most importantly to each other.

Step Into the World of 5G

With its super-fast speeds and extremely low latency, 5G will significantly improve everything we do. For the uninitiated, once 5G is here, all bandwidth-intensive tasks such as video calls, online shopping, and mobile gaming will get faster, seamless, and lag-free.

Let’s take a look at different use-cases that show you how 5G will enhance our lives:

#1 Stream & Download Movies Within Seconds

Saying that 5G will be fast is an understatement. You will be able to stream multiple movies in 8K resolution at the same time without noticing any buffering.