How Airtel Overcame Challenges to Bring Ultra-Fast 4G to Andamans
For quite some time now, the locals of Andaman and Nicobar Islands had been expressing the desire for super speedy telecom services in the archipelago. This long-pending dream has finally been realised. In what can be called a historic occasion, Airtel has become the first telco to launch Ultra-Fast 4G services in the islands. Airtel has always been committed to the overall development of the islands. In fact, early last year, it was the first telco to introduce 4G network there.
Overcoming challenges
Rolling out high-speed 4G services in the archipelago involved a number of unique geographical challenges. On Monday, the Prime Minister inaugurated the mammoth submarine optical cable fibre project connecting Chennai with Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
What makes this Rs 1,224 crore-project extremely complex is that it involves laying undersea fibre optic cable between Tamil Nadu capital and the islands. It covers a total distance of nearly 2,300 kms.
Other than the capital city of Port Blair, this cable will connect seven other islands in the archipelago that include Swaraj Deep, Long Island, Rangat, Little Andaman, Kamorta, Car Nicobar and Greater Nicobar.
Boost to local economy
Airtel has always put the demands of its consumers before everything else and this project is proof enough. To make this happen, the telco has joined hands with BSNL. The availability of Ultra-Fast 4G network will provide a great impetus to the digitisation of the islands, while enabling its citizens to avail several services online from telemedicine to net banking.
It will boost the local economy, enhance tourism and also create more jobs. All in all, this move has the potential of bringing the archipelago digitally at par with the mainland.
A game changer
Speaking about the significance of this project, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel said, “The new fiber link marks a major milestone in India’s digital transformation journey as this critical infrastructure reaches this strategic archipelago. We are grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for taking the time to launch this key digital infrastructure.”
He added that this move will prove to be a game changer and unlock the true potential of 4G in the islands while also paving the way for 5G in the future.
Long-standing relationship
From first launching their services in 2005 to introducing Ultra-Fast 4G services in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Airtel’s relationship with its loyal customers in the archipelago has only grown from strength to strength. The telco has defied many challenges and played a crucial role in bridging the digital divide between the islands and the rest of the country.
Now, with internet speeds faster than ever thanks to Airtel’s 4G network, the islands are sure to script a new chapter in their digital revolution journey, and we couldn’t be more excited.
