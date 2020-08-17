How Airtel Overcame Challenges to Bring Ultra-Fast 4G to Andamans

For quite some time now, the locals of Andaman and Nicobar Islands had been expressing the desire for super speedy telecom services in the archipelago. This long-pending dream has finally been realised. In what can be called a historic occasion, Airtel has become the first telco to launch Ultra-Fast 4G services in the islands. Airtel has always been committed to the overall development of the islands. In fact, early last year, it was the first telco to introduce 4G network there.



Overcoming challenges

Rolling out high-speed 4G services in the archipelago involved a number of unique geographical challenges. On Monday, the Prime Minister inaugurated the mammoth submarine optical cable fibre project connecting Chennai with Andaman and Nicobar Islands.