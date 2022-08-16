Airtel 5G vs Jio 5G India Launch: Plans Price, Launch Date, Cities, Speed Test

The prices of Airtel 5G are expected to be similar to 4G prepaid plans. The company’s CTO Randeep Sekhon has said, “If you see globally, there’s not a major difference between 5G and 4G tariffs. We expect 5G plans in India to be similar to 4G tariffs.”

Jio is expected to launch its 5G plans at higher prices. This may not be the case if Jio plans to launch 5G at a competitive price. We can expect Jio 5G to start at around Rs 400-500 per month. Jio might also keep reasonable pricing for the higher frequency 5G bands.

Vodafone Idea believes that the price should be higher than 4G as it will be the fastest 5G network in the country.

Currently, customers get unlimited benefits with 4G prepaid plans priced between Rs 500 to Rs 600. The 5G plans could be priced in a similar range. We still have to see how expensive 5G will be in India.