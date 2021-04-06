TN: Kamal Haasan Accuses BJP of Distributing Cash for Votes
The party has been handing out cryptic chits which could be encashed, Haasan said.
Kamal Haasan, actor and President of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), on Thursday, 6 April alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been handing out cash in exchange for votes.
In a complaint to the Returning Officer of Coimbatore South Constituency where he is contesting, the actor said that he has evidence to prove the electoral malpractice.
He explained that in ward number 84 of Kempatti colony, people were handed chits with the words ‘For Sri Ganapathy Agencies’ printed on them. This chits could be exchanged for cash, he alleged in the complaint.
"We have certain problems in certain booths. But, the main complaint is that a free-for-all distribution has been happening all around since yesterday night. They are doing it very deviously and very quickly," Haasan said.
He even alleged that the BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan could have links to the practice and urged officials to investigate the matter.
The BJP candidate has refuted the claims. It is an attempt to “defame” her and her party cadre, she said.
Haasan arrived with his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan, early morning, at a government school in Chennai’s Eldams Road to cast his vote. He then left for Coimbatore to visit different polling stations.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.