Will Goa Be Hung? Over 20 Seats Needed To Form Majority, but No Party Has It Yet
Here is a live interactive map that shows you the leads and results in every constituency of Goa.
At 11:30 am, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 19 seats and the Congress in 14 in the Goa Assembly elections. The remaining seven seats had smaller regional parties in the lead.
There are still several rounds of counting to go, and Goa might be gearing up for an exciting post-poll scenario once again.
The 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly election was conducted on 14 February with 40 Assembly seats going to the polls.
A voter turnout of 79.61 percent was recorded in the election, with 301 candidates in the fray.
Notable candidates in the election included Chief Minister (CM) Pramod Sawant, who contested from the Sanquelim constituency, Utpal Parrikar, son of former CM Manohar Parrikar, from Panaji, Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat from Margaon, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) CM candidate Amit Palekar from Santa Cruz, and Congress leader Michael Lobo contesting from Calangute.
The Congress party had won 17 seats in the 2017 elections, but could not form a government as the BJP, which had won 13 seats, cobbled together a coalition.
