WTA Chennai Open 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch in India?

The Chennai Open WTA 250 International Women’s Tennis Tournament starts Monday, 12 September 2022. This is the first time the tournament will be held at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

The Chennai Open, which will take place from 12 September to 18 September 2022, will bring WTA tennis to India, with world number 29 Alison Riske-Amritraj leading the field.

The capital of Tamil Nadu got the opportunity to host top-tier international tennis action, after the only ATP 250 event in India was shifted to Pune in 2018.

Indian tennis players Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi will also compete in the WTA competition, which is being held in India for the first time since 2008.

