Wrestlers Must be More Careful, Camp Must Go On: Yogeshwar Dutt

Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt on Monday said that the national wrestling camp should not be postponed despite four grapplers testing positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Sonepat. The camp is scheduled to start on September 15.

Speaking to IANS, the wrestler-turned-politician suggested that the grapplers must accept the challenge and follow the COVID-19 protocols more carefully.

"None of us have the answer to how many days this virus will remain. The national camp is important for the wrestlers. Already, so much time has been wasted because of this virus. I know some wrestlers tested positive, but I want to say that they are safer at the SAI centre than outside," the former wrestler said.