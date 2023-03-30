WWE WrestleMania 39: Date, Time & Live Streaming; How To Watch in India?

The WWE WrestleMania 39, a two-night premium event will take place on Saturday, 1 April and Sunday, 2 April, at Los Angeles' SoFi stadium.

In the main event called Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, a WWE Wrestle Mania 38 winner will take on Cody Rhodes, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner.

The list of participants in The Show of Shows include John Cena, Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, the Uso brothers, Mysterio, Gunther, the likes of Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio.

Let us read about WWE WrestleMania 39 date, time, live streaming, telecast, and other details.