WWE SummerSlam 2023: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details in India and USA Here

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 5 August. It will happen in Detroit in the United States. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the grand event as it is another chapter of the Bloodline Civil War. It is important to note that in the WWE SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso will fight against Reigns and try to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It will be fun to watch both put up a head-to-head fight.

The rivalry between the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is also set to increase in the WWE SummerSlam 2023. It is important to note that this is going to be the third official fight between them. Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the upcoming WWE SummerSlam from wherever they want.