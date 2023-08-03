WWE SummerSlam 2023: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details in India and USA Here

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 5 August. It will happen in Detroit in the United States. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the grand event as it is another chapter of the Bloodline Civil War. It is important to note that in the WWE SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso will fight against Reigns and try to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It will be fun to watch both put up a head-to-head fight.
The rivalry between the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is also set to increase in the WWE SummerSlam 2023. It is important to note that this is going to be the third official fight between them. Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the upcoming WWE SummerSlam from wherever they want.
Here is everything you must know about the 2023 WWE SummerSlam that is set to take place soon. Know the live streaming date, app, and other important details about the wrestling event here.
WWE SummerSlam 2023: Match Card
Let's take a proper look at the WWE SummerSlam 2023 official match card here:
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns VS Jey Uso
Cody Rhodes VS Brock Lesnar
World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins VS Finn Bálor
WWE Women's Champion Asuka VS Charlotte Flair VS Bianca Belair
Intercontinental Champion Gunther VS Drew McIntyre
Logan Paul VS Ricochet
Ronda Rousey VS Shayna Baszler (MMA Rules)
SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim
You can watch the complete live streaming from anywhere you want on the event date.
2023 WWE SummerSlam: Date and Time
As per the latest official details, the WWE SummerSlam 2023 will be live streamed in the United States on 5 August, at 8 PM Eastern Time and 5 PM Pacific Time. Viewers in the US should note the date and time.
In India, the 2023 WWE SummerSlam will be live streamed on Sunday, 6 August, at 5:30 am IST. Interested viewers should stay updated with the details.
WWE SummerSlam 2023: Live Streaming in India and the US
Fans in the US can watch the live streaming of the WWE SummerSlam 2023 on Saturday, on Peacock.
In India, viewers can watch the live broadcast on Sunday, on the Sony Sports Network channels.
Fans can watch the live streaming of the 2023 WWE SummerSlam on the Sony LIV app. Viewers should remember the live streaming app and channel.
