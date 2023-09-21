World Wrestling Championship: Antim Panghal Loses in the Semifinal

India's wrestler Antim Panghal lost to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus 5-4 on the basis of technical superiority, ending her unbeaten streak in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship in Belgrade, Serbia.



However, the 19-year-old, who has won the U-20 World Championship twice still stands a chance to win a medal as she will compete for a bronze medal and an Olympic quota spot in the 53 kg division of the 2023 World Wrestling Championships on Thursday (tonight).

By taking a critical 1-0 lead at the end of the first round, Kaladzinskaya put Panghal on the defensive. Panghal made a valiant effort to win the fight in the second round but was unable to gain the upper hand.