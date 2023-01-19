No Resolution on Day 2, Wrestlers Threaten to Register FIR Against WFI Chief
The wrestlers have said 5-6 survivors have now come forward.
"We’re not talking about just his resignation. We will not stop at just his resignation. But if we are pushed further, we will make sure he is jailed as well," declared Indian wrestler Vinesh as the protest against Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh extended into a second day at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
"He (Brij Bhushan) said if survivors come forward, he will hang himself. Earlier we had 1-2 women, but now we have 5-6 women who are ready to come forward," added Bajrang Punia as Indian biggest wrestlers continue their protest against the alleged sexual harassment of Indian wrestlers by Brij Bhushan.
"If we are forced, we will file an FIR tomorrow, we will fight a case as well," added Vinesh.
"We are getting support from all corners and I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to support us like he has always been supporting the athletes. We will continue to protest till their demands are meant. We are not afraid of Brij Bhushan anymore," she added.
The wrestlers were joined by more grapplers from the community in a show of strength as the gathered crowd at the sit-in protest increased on Thursday. While there has been no official word from the Sports Ministry since their press statement on Wednesday, where they issued a 72-hour deadline to Bhushan to issue his reply to the allegations, the wrestlers were invited to the Ministry on Thursday afternoon, which they said did not have a satisfactory outcome.
"We were just gives assurances in the meeting. There was no concrete decision of action. We are not satisfied. We want the entire federation to be disbanded," said Sakshi Malik.
"We don't want just his resignation, we want the federation to be disbanded. If you take his resignation, he will make sure his associates replace him," Bajrang told the waiting media. "We want the federation to be disbanded because his men are there in state associations and they work on his instructions. We don’t want only his resignation, we want the federation disbanded. That’s our demand," he added.
