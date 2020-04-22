Babita Phogat, Don’t Create the Divide You Worked Hard to Erase
Babita Phogat- a Commonwealth Games gold medallist and a icon for an entire generation of budding wrestlers.
She’s also part of one of Indian sports’ most respected families- a father and his daughters who stood for breaking barriers and taught the country that a women could do anything a man could.
That everyone is equal.
But now, because of some of her recent tweets, Babita has got her fans and followers doubting if she believes that. If she believes that everyone in this country is an equal.
Because the tone she’s used and some of the words she has used are creating a divide among the people of this country.
Two of the 30-year-old BJP member’s tweets in the last few weeks have created a major stir. One of which she has since deleted.
In both tweets she has had blamed the Tablighi Jamaat for the big numbers of coronavirus cases in the country and used extremely harsh words.
Words that have riled up many, words that I believe don’t suit a national hero.
Because then, what’s the difference between an unknown troll sitting in some corner of the country and a star who has inspired thousands across this country?
Were the Jamaat wrong in holding the congregation? Yes.
Was a mistake made? Yes.
Those are facts that can’t be disputed.
But what also can't be disputed is that the Government is also partly to blame for letting the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the first place. And as it is, this accounts for only one part of all the COVID-19 cases in India.
Also Babita, you’re not an actor’s sister, are you? You’re not some politician leader looking for milage, are you? You are someone who has fought for this country and in your own words, will continue fighting for this country.
But, if you divide the country into communities at this time, that is a fight in which there are no winners. Because in 6 months or a in a year or 2, India will fight off this coronavirus, but Babita, if you create that wall between the Indian fans right now.
That’s a divide that will take us back decades.
When you stood on that podium, with an Indian flag wrapped around you, it wasn’t a Hindu, or a Muslim or a Sikh who cheered for you, it was an Indian.
And when you were competing for India, your last name or your religion wasn’t why you were selected. It was because you were the best among equals.
And so, the pedestal that you’re put on is much, much different from others who spew venom on tv channels and social media platforms.
Because a 10-year-old in a village in Haryana doesn’t wake up in the morning wanting to be a troll or a headline-maker, but she does wake up in the morning wanting to be like Babita didi.
And for her and lakhs of your other followers.
Your words matter.
So if you could just choose the words you use wisely and your immense influence to help India fight this together, we are going to make it.
