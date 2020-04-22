Babita Phogat, Don’t Create the Divide You Worked Hard to Erase

Babita Phogat- a Commonwealth Games gold medallist and a icon for an entire generation of budding wrestlers.

She’s also part of one of Indian sports’ most respected families- a father and his daughters who stood for breaking barriers and taught the country that a women could do anything a man could.

That everyone is equal.

But now, because of some of her recent tweets, Babita has got her fans and followers doubting if she believes that. If she believes that everyone in this country is an equal.

Because the tone she’s used and some of the words she has used are creating a divide among the people of this country.

Two of the 30-year-old BJP member’s tweets in the last few weeks have created a major stir. One of which she has since deleted.

In both tweets she has had blamed the Tablighi Jamaat for the big numbers of coronavirus cases in the country and used extremely harsh words.

Words that have riled up many, words that I believe don’t suit a national hero.