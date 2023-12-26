Vinesh Phogat Writes to PM, Says She's Returning Her Arjuna & Khel Ratna Awards

Days after Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik quit wrestling and Bajrang Punia returned him Padma Shri awards, following the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's close aide Sanjay Singh as the new WFI president, Vinesh Phogat has written to the Prime Minister, saying she will also be returning her Arjuna and Khel Ratna awards.

Vinesh, along with Sakshi and Bajrang had led the wrestlers' protest against Brij Bhushan since January this year, and held a press conference on 21 December following the WFI election to express their disappointment at Brij Bhushan's chosen candidates getting elected to the top posts.