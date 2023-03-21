ADVERTISEMENT

TOPS Approves Wrestlers Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat’s Requests To Train Abroad

Bajrang Punia will be trailing in Kyrgyzstan of 16 days, while Vinesh Phogat will be in an 11-day camp in Poland.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' (MYAS) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has approved wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat's request for an International training camp in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan) and Spala (Poland) respectively.

While Bajrang requested to train in Cholpon-Ata for 16 days, Vinesh requested to train at the Olympic Preparation Center in Spala for 11 days.

The financial assistance will cover athletes' air tickets, camp expenses including the cost of training, boarding, and lodging, and miscellaneous costs such as airport transfer, insurance and internal travel, out of pocket allowance among other expenses.

TOPS will also cover expenses for Vinesh's sparring partner - Sangeeta Phogat and physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil and Bajrang's coach Sujeet Maan, physiotherapist Aanand Kumar, and Strength and Conditioning expert Kaazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan.

National Camp To Commence on 22 March

Meanwhile, based on the selection trials conducted by the Oversight Committee for Wrestling, a national coaching camp would also be held for the Indian wrestling team for participation in the upcoming Senior Asian Championship 2023.

The camp has been planned to be held at Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Sonipat Regional Centre from 22 March to 8 April, and would have 108 wrestlers among others.

These 108 wrestlers would also include men's freestyle and Greco roman wrestlers who are already training at SAI Sonepat.

