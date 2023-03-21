TOPS Approves Wrestlers Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat’s Requests To Train Abroad

National Camp To Commence on 22 March

Meanwhile, based on the selection trials conducted by the Oversight Committee for Wrestling, a national coaching camp would also be held for the Indian wrestling team for participation in the upcoming Senior Asian Championship 2023.

The camp has been planned to be held at Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Sonipat Regional Centre from 22 March to 8 April, and would have 108 wrestlers among others.

These 108 wrestlers would also include men's freestyle and Greco roman wrestlers who are already training at SAI Sonepat.