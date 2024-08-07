'Champs Don't Need Medals': Support for Vinesh Phogat After Olympic 'Heartbreak'

In an unexpected turn of events, three-time Olympian and renowned wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after failing the weigh-in for the women's 50 kilogram freestyle wrestling final. This happened just a day after she was assured of a silver medal by defeating three world champions on Wednesday. This disqualification occurred on Wednesday morning, just hours before she was set to compete against USA's Sarah Hilderbrandt for the final bout.
On Tuesday, August 6, Vinesh successfully entered the final of the women's 50 kilogram freestyle wrestling event. However, she was found to be overweight by 100 grams during the weigh-in for the final event on Wednesday morning, leading to her disqualification.
Why Was Vinesh Disqualified?
Under the rules set by the United World Wrestling (UWW), athletes must weigh in twice: once on the morning of the preliminary rounds and once on the morning of the final. Despite being within the permissible weight limit of 50 kilograms on Tuesday morning, Vinesh's weight increased during the day. It is believed that she had to shed around the 2 kilogram overnight. Despite her efforts, she was unable to make the weight, exceeding the limit by 100 grams.
Vinesh was reportedly seen skipping in a sweat suit and working throughout the night to reduce her weight. Article 11 of the UWW rule book states that any athlete who fails to make the weight cut is eliminated from the competition and ranked last.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) expressed their regret over the incident, stating, "Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kilograms this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy."
'True Champion': Love and Support Pours in for Vinesh
While wishes for her poured in from across the country on Tuesday after the semi-finals, Phogat received support and encouragement from across prominent sports persons, political leaders, and prominent personalities after the "heartbreak" on Wednesday.
Indian professional wrestler, Sakshee Malik said: "This might be the most devastating incident for any Indian at this Olympics. If it were possible, I would give my medal to Vinesh."
Athlete Deepa Malik expressed her disappointment and said "You've won our hearts many times over! Your exemplary resilience will shine through."
Badminton Player PV Sindhu tweeted: "Dear Vinesh Phogat, you will always be a champion in our eyes. I am here for you always."
"Sometimes you don't need a gold medal to be a true champion to people…(sic)," Abhinav Bindra, Olympic athlete tweeted.
Indian professional boxer and politician, Vijender Singh said: "It’s a huge conspiracy against India and Indian wrestlers. She should have got a chance to reduce the 100 grams."
He also tweeted: "Everyone is sad Vinesh but I salute your spirit"
The disqualification of Vinesh Phogat has left the nation in a state of sorrow, with many calling for an appeal against the decision. As the country comes to terms with this unexpected setback, Vinesh's indomitable spirit and resilience continue to inspire millions.
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi React
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to say: "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! Today's setback hurts. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."
"It is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on technical grounds. We have full hopes that the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said: "You were fighting for the dreams of millions of girls. Do not consider yourself alone and remember that you were our champion and you will always be our champion."
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "For me, she has won our hearts. I am very disappointed with this news about her technical disqualification."
Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh tweeted "This is not an insult to Vinesh but to the country. The Indian government should intervene immediately."
