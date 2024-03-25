Paris-Bound Wrestler Antim Panghal Wants To Emulate Sushil Kumar’s Olympics Feat

“Winning an Olympic medal is my dream. It’s a family project and if I can do that I would have reciprocated the sacrifices my parents and sisters made for me,” said Antim, whose father moved from the village to Hissar town and bought a buffalo to ensure his daughter was never short on fresh milk!

“Doodh (milk) and ghee became my staples because my parents just would not let me go. Now I am used to them and of course supplement my meals with fruits, nuts and dalia, roti and sabji (vegetables). I love lassi,” Antim said with a chuckle.

Antim is a sweet tooth, too. “I love jalebis but on my last birthday, have promised my coach that I will not have even one till my next birthday on 31 August 2024. It’s a resolution because I have a goal to meet and I am quite determined,” said Antim.

The wrestling competition at Paris 2024 will be held between August 5 and 11 at the Champ de Mars Arena. If Antim manages to win amedal on her Olympic debut, not just jalebis, she will have the world at her feet.