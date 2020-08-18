Sushil vs Narsingh Fight Very Much On The Cards: Wrestling Body

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a 'blessing in disguise' for Narsingh Yadav as the wrestler has got another chance to represent India in the Olympics.

Had the Olympics taken place this year, the 31-year-old would have had to wait for another four years to compete. However, with the pandemic forcing the Tokyo Games to postpone for a year and his dope ban also ending in July, the Mumbai grappler is all set to live the dream yet again.