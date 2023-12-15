NADA Sending Expired Dope Test Equipment to Trap Athletes, Claims Bajrang Punia

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia has made allegations of corruption against the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) claiming the anti-doping official who visited him to take an 'out of competition' sample was using expired equipment.

Bajrang posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing the equipment that was being used for his dope test, with each having crossed its date of expiry.

'How do we trust the system if procedures are not followed. How can one ensure that there is no manipulation in the entire process? This can happen to anyone, especially junior athletes. Please be informed about your rights and procedure related to doping,' he said in the post of the video.