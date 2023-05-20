Wrestlers Denied Entry to IPL 2023 Match Despite Having Tickets: Sakshi Malik

Renowned Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, who, along with other grapplers, is protesting against the sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has alleged that they were denied entry at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the IPL 2023 game between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, despite having match tickets.
According to the Olympic medallist, the protesting wrestlers had five tickets for the match, which were confiscated by the Delhi Police.
"We all five had match tickets and we were going to watch the game. Delhi Police took our tickets first, then we were taken to an uncertain location," Sakshi told IANS.
"Police said that they would give us VIP treatment but tried to detain us. We then demanded our tickets and said we won't watch the game now and returned," said another wrestler, who was present there with Sakshi.
Notably, India's top wrestlers Sakshi, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have been demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers. The protest at Jantar Mantar entered the 28th day on Saturday, 20 May, with no solution in sight.
