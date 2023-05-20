Wrestlers Denied Entry to IPL 2023 Match Despite Having Tickets: Sakshi Malik

Renowned Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, who, along with other grapplers, is protesting against the sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has alleged that they were denied entry at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the IPL 2023 game between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, despite having match tickets.

According to the Olympic medallist, the protesting wrestlers had five tickets for the match, which were confiscated by the Delhi Police.