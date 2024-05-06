Amid Paris Olympics Preparations, NADA Suspends Bajrang Punia – What’s Next?

On Sunday, 5 May news broke out that Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). This action follows his alleged failure to provide a urine sample during the trials conducted at the Sports Authority of India centre in Sonipat on 10 March.

Following reports of his suspension, the 30-year-old wrestler promptly addressed the situation on social media platform ‘X’ to challenge the claim.

Now, let’s delve into the details of the matter and understand the implications on Punia's qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics: