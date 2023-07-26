Brij Bhushan & Son No Longer Part of WFI Electoral Rolls After UP Send New Names

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his son are no longer going to be part of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections as the final voter list for the federation polls was declared on Tuesday, 25 July.

The father-son duo were named as voting representatives by the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association (UPWA) earlier, but in fresh submissions, the association has replaced their names.

Only the 50 names now mentioned in the final Electoral College can vote or be nominated for a post in the 12 August elections for the WFI's new executive committee.

Last month in their meeting with sports minister Anurag Thakur, the protesting wrestlers – Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat – had demanded that no one from Brij Bhushan’s family be allowed to contest the polls.