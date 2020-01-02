2019 Turned Out Pretty Great, 2020 Will Be Special: Vinesh Phogat

Star Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat has said 2019 was a year filled with all kinds of emotions wherein she learned a lot and believes that 2020 - wherein she will be making her second Olympics appearance - will be special.

"2019 was a year filled with emotions some bitter, some sweet! Started off the year with a lot of anger, frustration and fear inside of me. I had a new full-time coach, a whole new practice regimen, and most importantly a completely new weight category!" Vinesh tweeted on Wednesday.