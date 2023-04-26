Wrestlers FIR Plea: 'Need To Conduct Preliminary Enquiry,' Delhi Police Tells SC

A preliminary enquiry needs to be conducted before an FIR is registered, the Delhi Police submitted on Wednesday, 26 April, in the matter of sexual harassment allegations levelled against sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

Details: The submission was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Delhi Police in an urgent mentioning before the Supreme Court, according to The Hindu.

"But if SC feels an FIR is to be registered immediately, it would be done," Mehta added.

On Monday, seven wrestlers including CWG gold medallist Vinesh Phogat had moved the Supreme Court seeking directions for the registration of an FIR against Brij Bhushan Singh.

In response, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the matter was coming up for hearing on Friday, 28 April, and reportedly asked Mehta to show the court any relevant material in the case on that day.