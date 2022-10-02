World TT Championships: India Stun World Number 2 Germany With a 3-1 Win

Women’s Team Also Victorious

The 17th-ranked India had beaten Uzbekistan in their opening group game on Saturday, 1 October. They need to finish in the top two to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

In the women's draw, India recorded their first win of the group stage with a 3-0 result over Czech Republic.

The Manika Batra-led side had lost to Germany on Saturday.

Manika defeated Hana Matelova 3-1 (11-6, 11-6, 8-11, 12-10 ) in the first singles before Akula Sreeja and Diya Chitale won their singles against Marketa Sevcikova and Katerina Tomanovska, 3-0 and 3-1 respectively.

It was a close affair between Diya and Katerina before the Indian prevailed 11-13, 15-13, 12-10, 14-12. Down two game points in the fourth game, Diya relied on her serve to make it 10-10 before winning a spectacular rally.

Katerina made it 12-12 before the India got the couple of points she needed to complete a fine win.