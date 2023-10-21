World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa at Spot 3 After Beating England Today

As per the ICC 2023 Schedule, South Africa and England locked horns today on Saturday, 21 October 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India. South Africa beat England by 229 runs. In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table, South Africa has moved to position 3 while as England is at spot 9. South Africa has 6 points while as England has 2 points in the standings table.

Talking about the over all world cup points table 2023, New Zealand is at top followed by India. The men in blue defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets on 19 October, and have 8 points and a run rate of +1.659.

Let us check out the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table below after South Africa and England match today.