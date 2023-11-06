World Cup 2023 Points Table: Bangladesh Moves to Seventh Position After Winning

The ICC Men's World Cup 2023 formally began on 5 October and is set to end on 19 November. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match was played today, Monday, 6 November. It is important to note that the match took place in Delhi and it was live streamed for viewers who could not be present at the stadium. The World Cup 2023 points table gets updated after every match when a team wins based on the points earned.

To know when your favourite teams are playing, you have to take a look at the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 schedule. The World Cup 2023 points table is updated after the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match. You should know which team won today and the top teams that are leading the table. We have the details here.