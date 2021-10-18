T20 World Cup: #BoycottPakistan Trends on Social Media Ahead of India-Pak Clash

Union minister Giriraj Singh also said the match to be held in Dubai on October 24 should be reconsidered as the ties between both countries are "not good".

In 2019, a similar situation had risen ahead of India's match against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. After the Pulwama attack that witnessed the death of 40 Indian CRPF personnel, there were several demands to cancel the match.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said back then, "I agree that after this attack, India should not only stop playing cricket, hockey or football with Pakistan but should cut all ties with them."

However, the match went ahead and the men-in-blue won it by 89 runs.

Cricket in Pakistan has been very little in recent times with the country being jeopardised by terrorist activities. Teams are reluctant to play in the strife-torn nation and recently England and New Zealand pulled out of playing a series in Pakistan.