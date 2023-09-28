It Is Totally Childish: Shakib Al Hasan Gives Befitting Reply to Tamim Iqbal

Speaking to Dhaka-based TV channel T Sports, Shakib said, "I am sure someone who is authorized had said this (to Tamim). I am sure whoever has said it, he thought of the team. A lot of things go into building a combination for a match. So if someone has said this to him, was it wrong? Or we can't make such a proposal? I am just going to tell someone that you can do whatever you want. Is the team first or the individual?"

Criticising Tamim, Shakib stated him of being childish and not a team player.

"Someone like Rohit Sharma built his career from number 7 to opener, scoring 10,000-plus runs. If he sometimes bats at number 3 or 4, would it be a big problem? It is totally childish. It is like saying 'It is my bat, so I will play and no one else can play.'"