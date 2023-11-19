ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'140 Crore Indians Cheering For You': PM Modi Wishes Cricket Team Ahead Of Final

"May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship," the prime minister tweeted.

The Quint
Published
World Cup
1 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the cricket team ahead of the Men's ICC World Cup Final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 19 November.

"May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship," the prime minister posted on X (formerly Twitter).

There is no clarity on whether he will be in audience at the stadium today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too took to X to extend his wishes to the Indian team. He wrote, "Best wishes to the boys in blue for the Cricket World Cup Final. #INDvAUS Play fearlessly - more than a billion hearts beat for you. Let's bring it home. Jeetega INDIA!"

The stage is set, the fans are ready and it’s almost time to celebrate the biggest tournament of the year when the men in blue will be up against the Kangaroos at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the last three decades, the two teams have faced each other 13 times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

The men in yellow hold the edge in these matches, having got the better of India in 8 out of 13 games.

