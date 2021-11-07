T20 World Cup: England, Australia Qualify For Semis From Group 1

Having posted a total of 189, South Africa needed to restrict England to 131 or less to go above Australia on net-run-rate and finish second. Unfortunately for the Proteas, England scored 179/8.

Eoin Morgan's men also crossed the 131-run mark in the 16th over of their chase and ensured that Australia were the second team through in the group as well, leaving Proteas behind in net-run-rate.

England, South Africa, and Australia all ended with eight points from four wins and a defeat. However, England finished on top of the standings with an NRR of +2.464 while Australia were second with an NRR of +1.216. South Africa ended with an NRR of +0.739, thus missing out on the spot in the last four.