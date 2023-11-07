'No Regrets' Says Shakib About Controversial 'Timed Out' Dismissal of Angelo

Shakib elaborated on the incident by saying that one of the Bangladeshi fielders informed him about Mathews taking time to face his first ball and that they could appeal it to the umpire.

‘One of our fielders came to me and said, 'If you appeal now, the law says he will be out because he hasn’t taken his guard within the time frame’. Then I appealed and the umpire asked me if I was going to call him back if he gave him out, because he said it doesn’t look nice - I said I won’t call him back.’ Shakib said at the post-match press conference.

‘In terms of the spirit of cricket, did you think of calling him back to the crease,’ was the follow up question. To which Shakib said, ‘well then ICC should look into it and change the rules.’

‘He came and asked me if I wanted to withdraw my appeal. I told him I understood his situation, it was unfortunate, but I didn't want to'.

"It is in the laws. I don't know if it is right or wrong. But I felt like I was at war. I had to make decision to make sure my team wins and whatever I had to do, I had to do. Right or wrong - there will be debates. But if it's in the rules, I don't mind taking those chances," he added.