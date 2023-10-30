I've Always Been Prepared: Kuldeep Yadav After 2 Big Wickets in Win Over England

Kuldeep, who had figures of 2-24, said his job was to build on the good work done by Shami and Bumrah. In a way, life came full circle for the Kanpur-based Kuldeep, who was smacked for 72 runs by England in the 2019 World Cup clash, which led to a start of his downward spiral, before he reinvented himself with aplomb to be India’s mainstay in the middle overs.

“I mean, it is good if we get the batting first. But if we get a good score, it would have been more fun. The score was good at 230 and the wicket was difficult. The way Rohit (Sharma) batted and gave a good respectable total of 230, I was hoping that if we get two wickets in powerplay, we will be in the game.”

“The way Shami and Jasprit bowled, the first spell, they got two wickets in powerplay and we were back in the game. My job was simple, to bowl at a good length. It was spinning. I used the crease well. The result was good. I know my hometown conditions very well. The wicket spins and when you bowl on seam, it spins better. I was trying to bowl the ball on a good length and use the crease well.”