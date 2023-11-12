India vs Netherlands Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs NED Cricket World Cup

IND vs NED Live Streaming Cricket World Cup 2023: India and Netherlands will lock horns today on Sunday, 12 November 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match will begin at 2 pm IST while as the toss will be held half an hour early. IND vs NED today is the 45th match of ICC ODI World Cup 2023, and last league match of both men in blue and Dutch. India is currently at the top of Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table and has not lost any match so far. The men in blue have already qualified for semi-final with 8 wins in 8 matches, and they would want to make a record of perfect score before heading into the semifinals.
Although, Netherlands is out of the World Cup 2023, they would try their best to defeat India, and make their way into the Champions Trophy 2025. The performance of Dutch in the ongoing World Cup has been quite disappointing. They lost 6 and won 2 matches out of the 8 games played.
India and Netherlands have faced each other only twice in head to head matches, and both of these matches have been won by India. Therefore, the men in blue would definitely like to maintain the winning streak. Virat Kohli who recently equaled the Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries is currently among top 10 best run scorers in world cup with 543 runs. The match against Netherlands is a great opportunity for Virat Kohli to prove his mettle and achieve the milestone of 50 ODI centuries, that too in front of his home crowd.
Let us check out India vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, squads, live scores and other important details below.
When Is the IND vs NED World Cup 2023 Match?
India vs Netherlands ODI cricket world cup match is today on Sunday, 12 November 2023.
Where Is the IND vs NED World Cup 2023 Match?
India vs Netherlands ODI cricket world cup match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
At What Time Will the IND vs NED World Cup 2023 Match Start?
India vs Netherlands ODI cricket world cup match will start at 2 pm IST. Toss will begin half an hour early.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of IND vs NED World Cup 2023 Match?
India vs Netherlands ODI cricket world cup match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website for free.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of IND vs NED World Cup 2023 Match?
India vs Netherlands ODI cricket world cup match will be live telecasted on all Star Sports Network channels in India..
