India vs Netherlands Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs NED Cricket World Cup

IND vs NED Live Streaming Cricket World Cup 2023: India and Netherlands will lock horns today on Sunday, 12 November 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match will begin at 2 pm IST while as the toss will be held half an hour early. IND vs NED today is the 45th match of ICC ODI World Cup 2023, and last league match of both men in blue and Dutch. India is currently at the top of Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table and has not lost any match so far. The men in blue have already qualified for semi-final with 8 wins in 8 matches, and they would want to make a record of perfect score before heading into the semifinals.

Although, Netherlands is out of the World Cup 2023, they would try their best to defeat India, and make their way into the Champions Trophy 2025. The performance of Dutch in the ongoing World Cup has been quite disappointing. They lost 6 and won 2 matches out of the 8 games played.