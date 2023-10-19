India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup: B'desh 10/0 in 5 Overs

Bangladesh's won the toss and elected to bat first in match 17 of the ICC World Cup 2023 against India at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
Rohit Sharma is playing an unchanged XI but Shakib al Hasan is out of the game due to injury, Nasum Ahmed takes his spot.
India come into the game unbeaten in the tournament, having won all three of their matches so far.
Bangladesh though have lost two games and won one so far in the league stage.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: B'desh Get to 10/0 in 5
Bumrah has the ball for the fifth over with the two bowlers having conceded just the 6 runs so far. Litton and Tanzid aren’t given much to play with by the bowler and i’s just the 4 runs from this over.
Bangladesh 10/0 after 5 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Siraj Up Next
Siraj gets the second over and Tanzid Hasan gets some free flow in his arms and sends the first ball to the boundary line. A clean cover drive this. Rohit Sharma dives to his right to give it a shot but the ball is well clear of him.
A tight next few balls and it's just the four runs from this over.
Bangladesh 5/0 after 2 overs.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bumrah Keeps it Tight
National anthem done, and soon enough the stadium erupts in chants of ‘Bumraah Bumraah’ as India’s star pacer starts the match off. It’s openers Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan who are facing him.
Just the one run conceded.
Bangladesh 1/0 after 1 over.
Ind vs Ban Live Score: Shakib Out, Bangladesh Elect to Bat
Toss is done and Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first. No Shakib al Hasan as he continues to recover from the left quad injury he sustained in the game against New Zealand.
Najmul Hossain Shanto is captaining Bangladesh in his place. 'He's struggling a bit,' he says about Shakib's injury and adds, 'I think he will recover soon.' Nasum Ahmed plays in place of Shakib and interestingly, Taskin Ahmed is also not in the XI, making way for Hasun Mahmud.
'Would've bowled first,' says the Indian captain Rohit Sharma as he says India are unchanged.
Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.