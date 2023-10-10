ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 Live: Where and How To Watch Live Streaming

India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's World Cup 2023: The match will take place on Wednesday, 11 October.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
World Cup
2 min read
India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 Live: Where and How To Watch Live Streaming
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India is ready to play against Afghanistan in the ongoing World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, 11 October. The 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being hosted by India. According to the details mentioned on the Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule, India vs Afghanistan is set to take place on Wednesday. Interested fans can either watch the match at the stadium or follow the live streaming on the broadcasting channels.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand Remain On Top With 2 Wins

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand Remain On Top With 2 Wins
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Here are the latest details you should remember about the India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 that will take place soon. Read till the end to know the live streaming app and channel in India and keep track of the latest announcements.

When is India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled to take place?

According to the latest official details, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, 11 October.

When will the India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 begin?

The India vs Afghanistan match on 11 October, is set to commence at 2 pm IST. The live streaming of IND vs AFG will begin at the same time and you can watch it to know the winning team.

Also Read

ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill to Miss India's Game vs Afghanistan as Well

ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill to Miss India's Game vs Afghanistan as Well
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Where will the India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup take place?

The India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to be conducted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 live?

You can watch the India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's World Cup 2023 live on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on the Disney+Hotstar app and website on Wednesday.

Also Read

England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming?

England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

Topics:  India   Afghanistan   ICC World Cup 2023 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×